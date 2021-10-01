Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.97

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 4053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,576 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

