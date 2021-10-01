Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.38

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $12.20. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 792 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,228.23 and a beta of -0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRID. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

