Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in September

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the August 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Get Brambles alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Brambles’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.