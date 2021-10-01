Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $20,152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $19,561,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 380,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 315,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.