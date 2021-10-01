Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Boral in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Boral alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia, USG Boral, Boral North America, and Unallocated. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.