Bollard Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $245.78 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.12 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

