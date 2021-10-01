Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

