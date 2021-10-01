BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,205,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

