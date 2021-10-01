BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $176.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

