BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 6,485 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth $63,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

