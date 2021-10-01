BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,377 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,751,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,485 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

