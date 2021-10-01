BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.16 Million Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

