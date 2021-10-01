BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $77.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

