BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,246 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 29.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after buying an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

