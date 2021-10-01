BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Shares Down 0.3%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$106.58 and last traded at C$106.59. Approximately 47,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 88,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$106.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.72.

