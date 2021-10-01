Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.51

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 1888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BVH. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $597.25 million, a PE ratio of 135.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

