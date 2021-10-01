Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 5% Higher

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.25. 7,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,854,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.
The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,690,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares during the period.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
