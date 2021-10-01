Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 5% Higher

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.25. 7,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,854,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,690,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.