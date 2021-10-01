Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,765. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.