Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.26. Blend Labs shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 1,620 shares.

Several research firms have commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

