Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,946 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 40,011 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 339,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

