Blair William & Co. IL Sells 17,171 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $138,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cerner by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

