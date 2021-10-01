Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,968 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

