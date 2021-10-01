BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

