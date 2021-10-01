BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.