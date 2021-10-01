BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,299,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CMC Materials worth $497,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.58. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

