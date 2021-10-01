BlackRock Inc. Sells 401,526 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,779,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 401,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.34% of The Chemours worth $479,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Chemours by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after buying an additional 1,243,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Chemours by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 303,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 16,518.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 287,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Chemours stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.