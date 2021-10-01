BlackRock Inc. Sells 363,193 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,607,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 363,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NCR worth $483,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NCR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NCR opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

