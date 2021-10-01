BlackRock Inc. Sells 167,339 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,521,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,339 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.72% of Cogent Communications worth $501,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.06 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.46. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $341,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,566 shares of company stock worth $1,402,568. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

