BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,546,086 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,546,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.89% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $489,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after acquiring an additional 333,765 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,817,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $176.91 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.41.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.