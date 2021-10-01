BlackRock Inc. Sells 123,649 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $507,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $37,334,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 191.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.