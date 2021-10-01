BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.2% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 86.0% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 4,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $838.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $900.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $559.18 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.