BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.58% of Integer worth $515,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after purchasing an additional 241,228 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Integer by 1.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 9.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

