BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,728,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BL opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,509,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,987,915. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

