Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Trading Up 4.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.53. Approximately 4,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 877,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

Specifically, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

