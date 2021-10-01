BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.