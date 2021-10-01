BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up to $41.76

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.76, but opened at $43.64. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 1,201 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

