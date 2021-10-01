BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up to $41.76

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.76, but opened at $43.64. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 1,201 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
