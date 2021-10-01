Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $197,314.86 and approximately $273.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.42 or 0.00352738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

