BitWhite One Day Volume Hits $129,173.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $91,460.39 and approximately $129,173.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.