BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $1.46 million and $8,643.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.00543535 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 322,951,851 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

