BitGreen Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,670.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $10,670.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00141164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.61 or 0.00506342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016381 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038079 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025582 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

