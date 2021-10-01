Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $258.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 79.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 162.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

