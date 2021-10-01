Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $282.99 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

