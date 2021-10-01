Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Short Interest Up 392.3% in September

Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 392.3% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TWCBU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

