BHPCoin Trading Up 14.6% This Week (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00065847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00102327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00135365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,204.41 or 0.99936151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.87 or 0.06799832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

