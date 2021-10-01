BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,699 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 190,710 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 64.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BHP Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.67.

BHP Group stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

