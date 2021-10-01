BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 635,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 43,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 690,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

