Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Down 65.8% in September

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCHF opened at $0.87 on Friday. Benchmark Metals has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

