BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 264.4% in September

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 264.4% from the August 31st total of 694,200 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $480.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. On average, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

