BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

Shares of BGNE opened at $363.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,143,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,738 shares of company stock worth $79,147,975 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 52.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

