Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.70-1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

