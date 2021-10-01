Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

